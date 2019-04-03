Lori Lightfoot elected as Chicago's first African American female and openly gay person as mayor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5231405" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Toni Preckwinkle gives concession speech in Chicago mayor's race.

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot says the city's voters have created a movement for change.Lightfoot on Tuesday became the city's first black woman and openly gay person elected to lead the nation's third-largest city, an overwhelming victory over political veteran and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.The former federal prosecutor said with the mandate for change, she will work to make the city's streets safe again.Lightfoot said she will work to give the city's children access to the high-quality education they deserve. She added the city can build trust between the city's residents and "its brave police."Lightfoot and Preckwinkle were the top two vote-getters in the February general election that saw 14 vie to succeed Mayor Rahm Emanuel. He decided against running for a third term.Lightfoot will be sworn in May 20.