Politics

Lori Lightfoot elected as Chicago's first African American female and openly gay person as mayor

EMBED <>More Videos

Lori Lightfoot was elected as Chicago's first black female mayor.

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot says the city's voters have created a movement for change.

Lightfoot on Tuesday became the city's first black woman and openly gay person elected to lead the nation's third-largest city, an overwhelming victory over political veteran and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

The former federal prosecutor said with the mandate for change, she will work to make the city's streets safe again.

Lightfoot said she will work to give the city's children access to the high-quality education they deserve. She added the city can build trust between the city's residents and "its brave police."

Lightfoot and Preckwinkle were the top two vote-getters in the February general election that saw 14 vie to succeed Mayor Rahm Emanuel. He decided against running for a third term.

Lightfoot will be sworn in May 20.

WATCH: Toni Preckwinkle's concession speech
EMBED More News Videos

Toni Preckwinkle gives concession speech in Chicago mayor's race.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoisvotingchicago mayor electionelection
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Deputy opens fire on man who allegedly tried to run over her
HPD motorcycle officer involved in accident on North Freeway
Crosby residents thrown into chaos after KMCO explosion
What we know about the KMCO plant fire victims
Mom pries open cougar's jaws to rescue 7-year-old son
Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman to appear in court
Woman buys out entire Payless to donate to Nebraska flood victims
Show More
Strange texts sent in case of missing mother of 3
KMCO chemical plant fire kills 1, injures 2 in Crosby
CROSBY EXPLOSION: What is KMCO, site of deadly blast
4 arrested after melee inside Atlantic City McDonald's
KMCO 'thorn in our side' that 'should not reopen': County
More TOP STORIES News