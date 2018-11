The race for the Texas Senate seat currently held by Ted Cruz and being challenged by Rep. Beto O'Rourke comes down to tonight.Cruz has held his seat since 2013.In the months leading up to the election, polls have showed Cruz defeating O'Rourke by as many as nine points.On Election Day, some outlets, such as FiveThirtyEight predicted that Cruz, the incumbent, had a 7 in 9 chance of keeping the seat.Here's a look back at his campaign.