Local political leaders discuss legacy of Senator John McCain

At a watch party celebrating the passage of the flood bond referendum, political leaders also marked the passing of John McCain.Harris County Judge Ed Emmett said McCain's courage and civility should be honored in a time of political division in the country. He gave his life to this country," he said. "You can't get around that fact. The pain he endured as a POW he suffered because of the things he did, and yet he always smiled.""John McCain represented the very best of what bipartisanship means. It's a commodity far too rare now," Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis said. "He was somebody who could reach across the aisle and find a way to disagree with people without being disagreeable."Houston congressman John Culberson remembered McCain as a true patriot."We could all look to him as a role model for patriotism. He understood that to be a leader, you have to be a servant first," Culberson said.