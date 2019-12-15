Minute-by-minute updates on Houston's mayoral 2019 runoff election

Voters in Houston are deciding on whether Mayor Sylvester Turner will get four more years to lead the city, or if candidate Tony Buzbee is the change that is needed at the top of city hall.
To everyone who cast a ballot for me, knocked on doors or made phone calls, or worked on my campaign—thank you.— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) December 15, 2019
As this election comes to a close, I could not be more grateful for this city and all of its people for allowing me to serve you as mayor.
ELECTION DAY IS UNDERWAY!!! 3 hours left to vote!!!! Are we going to become the city we know we can be, or the city we are all a little afraid of becoming? https://t.co/lYSskprG6y— Tony Buzbee for Mayor (@buzbeeformayor) December 14, 2019
#Houston #TeamBuzbee #BuzbeeforMayor #HoustonMayor #NewHouston #Buzbee #TonyBuzbee pic.twitter.com/NoKEEEGOOr
