Air Force One arrived at Ellington Airport Sunday afternoon, according to the White House.The plane left Joint Base Andrews before arriving in Houston at 1:20 p.m. CST.The plane will be used to transport President George H.W. Bush's casket to Washington DC after a ceremony at Ellington Airport Monday morning. Preparations for the ceremony could be seen underway on Sunday afternoon.Air Force One is expected to arrive back at Joint Base Andrews at 3:30 p.m. EST.