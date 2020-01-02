Politics

Here's how you can watch Mayor Turner's swearing in to second term

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Weeks after defeating his opponent, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will be sworn in for a second term Thursday morning.

EMBED More News Videos

Along with Mayor Turner, the city controller and 16 other city council members will be sworn in.



The inauguration will be held at Wortham Theater at 9:30 a.m.

Along with Mayor Turner, the city controller and 16 other city council members will be sworn in.

Shortly after his defeat over Tony Buzbee, Turner took to Twitter to thank his followers.

"Thank You! I could not be more grateful to this city and all of its people for allowing me to serve you as mayor," the post read.



You can watch Thursday's inauguration in the above stream.

See also:

Sylvester Turner wins Houston's mayoral runoff election against Tony Buzbee
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonhoustonsylvester turnerhouston politics
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beloved grandma murdered in bed known for being generous
Ballistics key in celebratory shooting death: Former HPD officer
Ex-UTSA athlete accused of stabbing pregnant sister to death
Dense fog advisory along with increasing rain chances for Thursday
Family matriarch likely killed by celebratory gunfire in N. Harris Co.
Doorbell camera captures woman being chased, assaulted by man: VIDEO
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
'Was it worth it?' Sister of man killed near popular spot talks
Photo shows firefighters posing next to burning building
Baby born without skin celebrates his 1st birthday
Families asking for support during 82nd Airborne Division deployment
VIDEO: 61-year-old man kicked, beaten by robbers
More TOP STORIES News