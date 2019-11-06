Live election results in nearly 12 hours after polls closed

Voters in Houston went to the polls to decide on whether Mayor Sylvester Turner will get four more years to lead the city, or if a change is needed at the top of city hall.
However, it appears we'll have to wait about a month to find out as Turner and challenger Tony Buzbee are headed to a runoff in December.
Across Texas, 10 key propositions were decided, all of which could change how Texans live their day-to-day lives going forward.
LIVE ELECTIONS RESULTS: Keep tally on the latest vote reporting.
What to know about runoff elections in Texas