Politics

Bernie Sanders holding rally in Houston Sunday afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bernie Sanders is visiting the University of Houston Sunday afternoon after taking the lead in the Nevada primaries on Saturday.



This is Sanders' first visit to Houston since April 2019.

He held rallies in El Paso and San Antonio earlier this weekend and will be in Austin later today.

The democratic candidate will speak at UH's Fertitta Center at 1 p.m. He hopes to win the Texas Democratic primary on March 3.



Watch the video above to see Sanders speak live at UH.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonuniversity of houstontexas politicsbernie sandersdemocrats
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fans heckling Astros at spring opener get signs confiscated
A late season freeze is coming to Houston
Cakes for woman's daughter bought by mother who lost her son
A look into Rosenberg's Black Cowboy Museum
Roof collapses after massive apartment fire
Woman on life support after shopping center shooting
XFL reporter shocked with player reactions in new in-game access
Show More
NICU nurse caring for baby also cared for father 33 years ago
ABC13's Morning News
2 dead in officer-involved Missouri City shooting
Toy poodle scooped up by hawk found 28 hours later
Brewery now pairing drafts with your favorite girl scout cookie
More TOP STORIES News