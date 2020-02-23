Bernie Sanders holding rally in Houston Sunday afternoon

The doors are open and people are pouring in to see Bernie Sanders in Houston, a day after he won Nevada. https://t.co/wqCUbKOh57 pic.twitter.com/x5OSzZuNH0 — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) February 23, 2020

Lines are forming for the Bernie Sanders rally at the University of Houston. People in line tell me they think candidates have made Houston a priority on their campaign trail because the city is so diverse. — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) February 23, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bernie Sanders is visiting the University of Houston Sunday afternoon after taking the lead in the Nevada primaries on Saturday.This is Sanders' first visit to Houston since April 2019.He held rallies in El Paso and San Antonio earlier this weekend and will be in Austin later today.The democratic candidate will speak at UH's Fertitta Center at 1 p.m. He hopes to win the Texas Democratic primary on March 3.Watch the video above to see Sanders speak live at UH.