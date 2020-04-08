Politics

Linda Tripp, whose tapes exposed Clinton scandal, dies at 70

Linda Tripp leaves her Columbia, Maryland, home for her second appearance before the Whitewater grand jury on July 2, 1998. (Karin Cooper/Getty Images, File)

WASHINGTON -- Linda Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton, died Wednesday at age 70.

Her death was confirmed by attorney Joseph Murtha. He provided no further details.

In August 1994, Tripp became a public affairs specialist at the Pentagon, where Lewinsky worked after being a White House intern. The two reportedly became friends.

Tripp made secret tapes of conversations with Lewinsky, who told her she had had an affair with Clinton. Tripp turned almost 20 hours of tapes over to Kenneth Starr, the independent prosecutor investigating the president, prompting the investigation that led to his impeachment.

As news broke Wednesday that Tripp was near death, Lewinsky tweeted that she hoped for her recovery "no matter the past."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbill clintonmonica lewinskyu.s. & worldwashington, d.c.
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston parks staying open for now, mayor says
Whole Foods employee tests positive for COVID-19
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: LIVE
LIVE: Harris Co. judge orders parks closed for Easter weekend
Several severe storm chances through Saturday
Woman named person of interest in deadly shooting claims she wasn't involved
Worshippers urged to celebrate Easter at home
Show More
300,000 have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide
NYC hospital worker, mother of twins, dies from COVID-19
7 tips you need to know now when filing for unemployment
COVID-19 test launching with 15-minute results, Gov. Abbott says
Tyler Perry buys groceries for shoppers at dozens of grocery stores
More TOP STORIES News