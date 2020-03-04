HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's been a constant flow of voters at most locations on Super Tuesday, but there might be a rising concern regarding voting machines.
ABC13 talked to some of the voters in the polling lines and many of them said they are excited to have their voices heard.
"It's great that I came. I did my job, and I'm glad to see people here doing their part," said Abraham Madrigal, a voter.
The Harris County Clerk's Office announced so far there are no major issues.
One concern was that some polling locations said there were not enough machines.
It is unclear the specific locations, but about 40 to 50 machines were deployed to about four to five polling locations.
"I waited about an hour. Everything worked. Everyone should vote," said Abby Yates, a voter.
The clerk's office said there's nothing they can do about the issue because both parties were given the same number of voting machines.
"It's taking a long time on the Democratic side and the Republican has a bunch of empty machines that no one is using," said Britany Turner, another voter.
The clerk's office told ABC13 they are deploying 14 machines to TSU because the lines are too long.
To find a specific location near you that does not have a wait time, the clerk's office advises you to visit their website.
Limited machines causes longer lines at polling stations
