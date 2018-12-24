GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Illinois lawmaker Bill Foster wants congressional gym, sauna closed during government shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, has proposed a bill to close the congressional gym and sauna during the government shutdown. ((AP Photo/Stacy Thacker, File))

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, Ill., wants to suspend some perks to members of Congress during the government shutdown.

On Sunday, Foster introduced legislation to close the gym and the sauna reserved for members.

Foster said that the only thing members should be doing during the shutdown is working to end it.

"During the Trump Shutdown, not only are Members still able to access the taxpayer-funded gym, sauna, and steam room while tens of thousands of federal employees remain furloughed, but janitorial staff are still required to clean the gym and restock it with towels and other 'essential items,'" Foster said in a statement of his Shutdown Prioritization Act proposal.

The partial government shutdown started early Saturday over a fight over funding for the proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdowngymcongresslegislationWashington D.C.Naperville
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
What happens during a partial government shutdown
5 things to know about a government shutdown
A look back at recent government shutdowns
Partial shutdown begins after lawmakers fail to reach deal
More government shutdown
POLITICS
Wall GoFundMe hits $16 million, but how would US get money?
What happens during a partial government shutdown
Mattis out Jan. 1 and deputy to be acting chief: Trump says
Migrant children to spend Christmas in detention facilities
More Politics
Top Stories
Officers expected to recover after fiery crash in SE Houston
Child killed and many displaced after apartment fire in SW Houston
Wall GoFundMe hits $16 million, but how would US get money?
Armed bystanders open fire on suspected shoplifters
Father of Marine impaled in Pasadena car crash speaks out
$320 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
Indonesia searches for tsunami victims as death toll hits 373
Massive grass fire at I-45 Gulf Freeway in Galveston County
Show More
Couple accused of punching trooper, throwing soiled underwear
Drink up! It's National Eggnog Day
FDA warns consumers about bacteria found in avocados
Last-minute shopping? These retailers are open Christmas Eve
Tom Hanks surprises fans at In-N-Out
More News