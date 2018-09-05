POLITICS

Kim Kardashian West attends White House prison reform meeting with Jared Kushner

Kim Kardashian West returned Wednesday for her second trip to the White House in 2018.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
Kim Kardashian West is back in Washington D.C. talking about criminal justice reform.

The reality star returned to the White House on Wednesday to sit in on a meeting with some of President Trump's staff.

West recently convinced the president to pardon convicted drug offender Alice Marie Johnson.

During Wednesday's meeting, West took part in a listening session on clemency and prison reform.

Several White House officials, including Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, were in the meeting.

President Trump commutes sentence for Kardashian-backed drug offender
President Trump commutes life sentence for Alice Marie Johnson.

'President Trump had mercy on me': Alice Johnson has message for Trump after clemency granted
Alice Johnson spoke to ''Good Morning America'' about her reunion with her family, her connection with Kim Kardashian West and her message for President Trump.

