POLITICS

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has surgery to remove cancerous growths

EMBED </>More Videos

The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had surgery to remove two malignant growths from her left lung (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had surgery to remove two malignant growths from her left lung.

It's Ginsburg's third bout with cancer since she joined the court in 1993.

The court says 85-year-old Ginsburg had the surgery Friday in New York and will remain in the hospital for a few days.

The court says doctors found "no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body." The court says no additional treatment is planned currently.

The growths were found during tests Ginsburg had after she fractured ribs in a fall on Nov. 7.

Ginsburg is being treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssupreme courtruth bader ginsburgu.s. & worldcancer
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Response to viral GoFundMe page seeks ladders to defeat border wall
A look back at recent government shutdowns
5 things to know about a government shutdown
Trump says shutdown could 'last for a very long time'
More Politics
Top Stories
Humble-area toddler left in car overnight after party dies
Nephew reportedly confesses to murdering aunt and uncle
5 years of traffic nightmares near Galleria to get worse
Card skimmers found at gas station in Meyerland
Teen hit by car while rollerblading dies in N. Harris County
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom taken into custody
7 suspects steal rifles and pistols from gun store
Trump says shutdown could 'last for a very long time'
Show More
Victim chases down suspects who may be tied to crime ring
No danger in drinking 4-5 cups of coffee per day
Travis Scott to perform with Maroon 5 at Super Bowl
Secret Santas donate 114 inflatables to Ill. boy, 10, with rare disorder
News you need to know in 60 seconds
More News