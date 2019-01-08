POLITICS

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo holds first meeting for 7-hours

EMBED </>More Videos

Lina Hidalgo's first meeting as County Judge ends in marathon session.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she wanted to make the government more efficient, but her first commissioner's court meeting turned into a marathon session.

The meetings, which ran about an hour in the past, lasted about seven hours.

Hidalgo spent much of that time listening to members of the community who signed up to speak, and getting more familiar with the departments she now oversees.

As the top executive in Harris County, the most populous in Texas, Hidalgo is now in charge of a multi-billion dollar budget.

Making her way through Tuesday's lengthy agenda, she had some procedural questions.

As you'd expect with any job, there's a learning curve. But she led the court with confidence as they talked about some important issues like flood control, a $15 minimum wage for county employees and a possible partnership with the City of Houston's 311 system.

"I feel great. We got a lot done, from making sure that equity is included as we disburse flood recovery and mitigation funds, that there's a formal process for community input in that decision making, that there's transparency and folks understand where the money's going," said Hidalgo.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election soon
White House officials says tax refunds will go out
Texas Legislature to tackle big issues this session
Government shutdown brings a stop to new alcohol production
More Politics
Top Stories
2nd suspect charged in death of Jazmine Barnes
Remembering murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
Mom dating sperm donor 12 years after having his child
Missouri City teen's wing sauce business is hot stuff
Santa Fe HS massacre suspect wants trial moved
Body found in pond identified as 7-year-old boy with autism
Ride the rainbow to this unicorn-themed dessert bar in Houston
School finance reform is top priority for Texas Legislature
Show More
Lamar Miller earns Houston Texans' 5th Pro Bowl nod of 2018
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney gets $1M to settle position dispute
Kliff Kingsbury lands head coaching job with NFL's Cardinals
Man caught on video chasing down tire through Houston traffic
Man explains chasing after runaway tire on I-45
More News