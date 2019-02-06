WILMINGTON, Delaware (KTRK) --A sixth-grader who was bullied for having the same last name as the president was one of his special guests at the State of the Union Tuesday night, but it seems all the excitement was too much for the middle schooler. He fell asleep.
Delaware student Joshua Trump was being picked on for his name, even though he is not related to President Trump.
"They curse at him, they call him an idiot, they call him stupid," said his mother, Megan Trump, in December.
At the time, the school agreed to immediately change Joshua's last name to his father's name in their system.
On Tuesday at the State of the Union, Joshua was seated in the First Lady's section in front of a national audience.
SEE ALSO: What to know about the 2019 State of the Union address