Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens' colleagues pay respects in ceremony

CHICAGO -- The Supreme Court says six former colleagues of the late John Paul Stevens are joining in a ceremony at the court honoring the long-serving justice, who died last week in Florida at age 99.

Justice Elena Kagan is expected to speak in the court's Great Hall, where Stevens' body will lie in repose. Kagan replaced Stevens when he retired in 2010.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Samuel Alito and Sonia Sotomayor also will be on hand, joined by retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says the other justices are unable to attend because of prior commitments.

The public can pay respects to Stevens until 8 p.m. EDT Monday. Stevens will be buried in a private ceremony Tuesday at Arlington National Cemetery.

Stevens served more than twice the average tenure for a justice, and was only the second to mark his 90th birthday on the high court.
