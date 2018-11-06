EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4633351" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> John Culberson hoping to to keep his seat in District 7.

One of the most watched races in the country is between Democrat Lizzie Fletcher and Republican incumbent John Culberson for the seventh congressional district in Texas seat.The polls say it is a toss up, but both candidates say they feel comfortable about winning."District 7 voters are too well informed to be fooled to elect a liberal Democrat," said Culberson while he was campaigning at Rummel Creek Elementary. "Everytime I have a competitive Democrat come in and try to flip this district, they always outspend me. But nobody's going to outwork me. Nobody is going to convince Republican voters to vote for a liberal Democrat."Culberson is gathering with supporters Tuesday at Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen on Eldridge Parkway.