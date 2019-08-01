Politics

Joe Biden, Julian Castro spar over immigration, learning 'the lessons of the past'

DETROIT -- Former Vice President Joe Biden and former Obama administration housing secretary Julián Castro clashed over immigration policy during Wednesday night's debate.

Castro has promised to make illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border punishable by a civil penalty and is repeating that call Wednesday.

He says that doesn't mean endorsing "open borders," but says some in his party, including some on the debate stage, have "taken the bait" and fallen for a Republican talking point.

Biden says he doesn't support decriminalizing such border crossing. He also says he never heard Castro "talk about any of this while he was secretary."

Castro responds, "It looks like one of us has learned the lessons of the past and one of us hasn't."
