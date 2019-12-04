Politics

Jimmy Carter released from hospital after urinary tract infection treatment

AMERICUS, Ga. -- Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was discharged from a hospital Wednesday after being treated for a urinary tract infection, a spokeswoman said.

Carter, 95, was discharged from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said.

"He said he looks forward to further rest and recovery at home in Plains, Georgia," Congileo said. "He and Mrs. Carter wish everyone peace and joy this holiday season."

Carter has overcome several health challenges in recent years.

He was diagnosed with melanoma in 2015, announcing that the cancer had spread to other parts of his body. After partial removal of his liver, treatment for brain lesions, radiation and immunotherapy, he said he was cancer-free.

A fall last spring required him to get hip replacement surgery.

Then on Oct. 6, he hit his head in another fall and received 14 stitches, but still traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home shortly thereafter. He fractured his pelvis in another fall later that month and was briefly hospitalized.

Last month, Carter was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgeorgiajimmy carteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
RodeoHouston releases concert genre lineup with surprises
Dunk denied! What will NBA do after blown call on Harden shot?
Rise in crime: Assaults in Houston are up in recent months
Trump administration tightens food stamp work requirements
Next front to bring chance for colder temperatures
Favorite NBA player hurt? Get your ticket money back!
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Show More
HPD investigating deadly shooting in SE Houston home
Restaurant with bowling and private karaoke rooms coming to Houston
Great-grandpa's wish to get song played on radio comes true
Houston Roughnecks give nod to past in uniform reveal
Couple's warning to pet owners after dog dies from chewing gum
More TOP STORIES News