Politics

Jimmy Carter hospitalized with urinary tract infection

AMERICUS, Ga. -- Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was been admitted to a south Georgia hospital over the weekend for treatment of a urinary tract infection, a spokeswoman said Monday.

Deanna Congileo, a spokeswoman for The Carter Center, said in a statement that the 95-year-old former president was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus over the weekend.

"He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon. We will issue a statement when he is released for further rest and recovery at home," she added.

Carter has overcome several health challenges in recent years.

He was diagnosed with melanoma in 2015, announcing that the cancer had spread to other parts of his body. After partial removal of his liver, treatment for brain lesions, radiation and immunotherapy, he said he was cancer-free.

A fall last spring required him to get hip replacement surgery.

Then on Oct. 6, he hit his head in another fall and received 14 stitches, but still traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home shortly thereafter. He fractured his pelvis in another fall later that month and was briefly hospitalized.

Last Wednesday, Carter was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgeorgiajimmy carteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man posed as doctor and raped student, prosecutors say
Student in custody after shooting at Milwaukee-area school
Man who fell asleep in restroom after wedding shot multiple times
Pleasant start to the week with a couple of fronts following later in the week
Girl with autism loves trash day so much, she's part of crew
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
6 ways to save even more cash on Cyber Monday
Show More
Mixon's Movie Museum in South Houston is a movie buff's dream!
Torchy's Tacos wants to give you free tacos and queso
Pres. George HW Bush's service dog statue to be unveiled
Actress opens up about feeling 'motherhood imposter syndrome'
Amazon pulls Auschwitz-themed Christmas ornaments
More TOP STORIES News