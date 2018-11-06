The actor posted an illustration with the caption
"Go Beto! Go Democrats! Vote like there's no tomorrow. Let's make this Tuesday like the end of every great vampire movie. Pull back the curtains and let the sunshine turn all those bloodsuckers to dust."
O'Rourke's opponent Sen. Ted Cruz responded by tweeting "Hollywood liberals all in for Beto. But (self-described socialist) Jim Carrey made a mistake here: Vampires are dead, and everyone knows the dead vote Democrat...."
Hollywood liberals all in for Beto. But (self-described socialist) Jim Carrey made a mistake here: Vampires are dead, and everyone knows the dead vote Democrat.... https://t.co/pz2g4RYmMp— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 5, 2018