Dems to focus on Trump's global leadership deficit for 2nd night of 2020 DNC: LIVE

Joe Biden blended support from his party's elders and fresher faces on the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, making the case that he has the experience and energy to repair the chaos that President Donald Trump has created at home and abroad.Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State John Kerry - and former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell - were among the heavy hitters on a schedule that emphasized a simple theme: Leadership matters. Former President Jimmy Carter, now 95 years old, also made an appearance."Donald Trump says we're leading the world. Well, we are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate triple," Clinton said. "At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it's a storm center. There's only chaos."In the opening of the convention's second night, a collection of younger Democrats, including former Georgia lawmaker Stacey Abrams, were given a few minutes to shine, although there was little room on Tuesday's program for the stars of the party's far-left wing."In a democracy, we do not elect saviors. We cast our ballots for those who see our struggles and pledge to serve," said Abrams, 46, who emerged as a national player during her unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018 and was among those considered to be Biden's running mate.She added: "Faced with a president of cowardice, Joe Biden is a man of proven courage."On a night that Biden was formally receiving his party's presidential nomination, the convention was also introducing his wife, Jill Biden, to the nation as the prospective first lady.Biden is fighting unprecedented logistical challenges to deliver his message during an all-virtual convention this week as the coronavirus epidemic continues to claim hundreds of American lives each day and wreaks havoc on the economy.The former vice president was becoming his party's nominee as a prerecorded roll call vote from delegates in all 50 states airs, and the four-day convention will culminate on Thursday when he accepts that nomination inside a mostly empty Delaware convention hall. His running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, will become the first woman of color to accept a major party's vice presidential nomination on Wednesday.Until then, Biden is presenting what he sees as the best of his sprawling coalition to the American electorate in a format unlike any other in history. There is no live audience for any of the speakers, who have so far delivered their remarks standing or seated alone in mostly prerecorded videos.For a second night, the Democrats featured Republicans.Powell, who served as secretary of state under George W. Bush and appeared at multiple Republican conventions in years past, was endorsing the Democratic candidate. In a video released ahead of his speech, he said, "Our country needs a commander in chief who takes care of our troops in the same way he would his own family. For Joe Biden, that doesn't need teaching."Powell joins the widow of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, Cindy McCain, who was expected to stop short of a formal endorsement but talk about the mutual respect and friendship her husband and Biden shared.While there have been individual members of the opposing party featured at presidential conventions before, a half dozen Republicans, including the former two-term governor of Ohio, have now spoken for Democrat Biden.No one on the program Tuesday night has a stronger connection to the Democratic nominee than his wife, Jill Biden, a longtime teacher, was speaking from her former classroom at Brandywine High School near the family home in Wilmington, Delaware."You can hear the anxiety that echoes down empty hallways. There's no scent of new notebooks or freshly waxed floors," she said of the school in excerpts of her speech before turning to the nation's challenges at home. "How do you make a broken family whole? The same way you make a nation whole. With love and understanding-and with small acts of compassion. With bravery. With unwavering faith."Biden is leading Trump in most polls, but 77 days before the election, the Democrat has neither history nor enthusiasm on his side.Just one incumbent president has been defeated in the last four decades. And Biden's supporters consistently report that they're motivated more by opposition to Trump than excitement about Biden, a 77-year-old lifelong politician. That deficit could hurt turnout among less consistent voters, particularly minorities and younger voters, whom Biden needs to show up in great numbers this fall.Tuesday's speaking program underscored Biden's challenge to inspire a new generation of voters. While the Democratic leaders of yesteryear can point to experience and achievement, many of them are aging white men.Clinton, who turns 74 on Tuesday, hasn't held office in two decades. Kerry, 76, was the Democratic presidential nominee back in 2004 when the youngest voters this fall were still in diapers. And Carter is 95 years old.By contrast, one of the party's most popular figures among young voters, fiery progressive New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, was given just one minute to speak.Biden's team did not give the night's coveted keynote address to a single fresh face, preferring instead to pack the slot with more than a dozen Democrats in their 20s, 30s and 40s. The younger leaders included Abrams, Rep. Conor Lamb., D-Pa., and the president of the Navajo Nation Jonathan Nez.Voters were hearing from Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general who resisted Trump's order to block Muslim immigrants from entering the United States but isn't viewed as a liberal activist.Clinton, a fixture of Democratic conventions for nearly three decades, addressed voters for roughly five minutes in a speech recorded at his home in Chappaqua, New York.In addition to railing against Trump's leadership, Clinton calls Biden "a go-to-work president." Biden, Clinton continued, is "a man with a mission: to take responsibility, not shift the blame; concentrate, not distract; unite, not divide."It remains to be seen whether the unconventional convention will give Biden the momentum he's looking for.Preliminary estimates show that television viewership for the first night of the virtual convention was down compared with the opening of Hillary Clinton's onsite nominating party four years ago.An estimated 18.7 million people watched coverage between 10 and 11 p.m. on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC, the Nielsen company said. Four years ago, the opening night drew just under 26 million viewers.Biden's campaign said an additional 10.2 million streamed the convention online Monday night."We are producing a digital convention, and people are watching," Biden spokesman T.J. Ducklo tweeted.Meanwhile, Trump continued to court battleground voters in an effort to distract from Biden's convention. Appearing in Arizona near the Mexican border earlier in the day, the Republican president claimed a Biden presidency would trigger "a flood of illegal immigration like the world has never seen."Such divisive rhetoric, which is not supported by Biden's positions, has become a hallmark of Trump's presidency, which has inflamed tensions at home and alienated longstanding allies around the world.Kerry said in an excerpt of his remarks, "Joe understands that none of the issues of this world - not nuclear weapons, not the challenge of building back better after COVID, not terrorism and certainly not the climate crisis - none can be resolved without bringing nations together."Though Jill Biden is no stranger to the national stage after her husband's eight years as vice president, she will be introducing herself to Americans as a potential first lady in a prime-time speech. Biden, a longtime community college teacher, will close out the program making a pitch for her husband.A speech from Bill Clinton is among the traditions that Democrats are including in Tuesday night's programming. The former president has spoken at every Democratic National Convention since 1980, including giving powerful addresses that made the case in 2012 for Barack Obama and in 2016 for his wife, Hillary Clinton. Bill Clinton is known for his ability to connect with a crowd, and while doing so, going well past his allotted speaking time. On Tuesday, he'll have to make a compelling case virtually and wrap it up so Jill Biden can speak.The theme is "Leadership Matters." Besides addresses from the nominee's wife and Clinton, the night will feature speeches from former secretary of state and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry, progressive favorite Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, who co-chaired the committee that vetted running mates for Biden and helped him decide to select California Sen. Kamala Harris.Other speakers include those who've clashed prominently with President Donald Trump: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, who was fired by Trump early in his administration after she refused to defend his travel ban on residents of some predominantly Muslim countries.The Tuesday night keynote speech can be a star-making opportunity. It's where a state senator from Illinois named Barack Obama become a household name. It's also where Julian Castro, then the mayor of San Antonio made his national debut in 2012 before going on to serve in the Obama administration and run for president in 2020.Instead of giving the speaking slot to one up-and-comer, Democrats this year are dividing it up among a diverse group of 17 "rising stars." They include Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was considered a contender for Biden's running mate; Nevada state Sen. Yvanna Cancela, the former political director for the powerful Las Vegas casino workers' union; Mayor Robert Garcia of Long Beach, California, who became the city's first openly gay mayor in 2014; Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez; and New Hampshire state Rep. Denny Ruprecht, who became that state's youngest lawmaker when he was elected in 2018 at age 19.Instead of a traditional roll call vote, where Democrats from each state and territory boast about the place they're representing and announce how many delegates they have for the nominee, the party this year will formally nominate Biden with pretaped segments. The roll call will go alphabetically through the 57 states, territories and the Democrats Abroad delegation, meaning Alabama will lead off."You're going to see very iconic symbols of America embodied from every state," Perez said, calling it one of the week's highlights.For example, the plan is for Alabama to lead off the roll call from the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, site of the voting rights marches of 1965 and the Bloody Sunday encounter when state troopers beat and nearly killed civil rights icon John Lewis and other marchers. The late congressman, an Alabama native, died in July after representing Georgia in Congress for more than 30 years.Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell, a Selma native, is expected to deliver her delegation's votes on Biden's nomination.Besides formally nominating the presidential candidate, the convention is where the party typically declares its rules and values by adopting a platform. This year, more than 4,000 Democratic delegates cast votes by mail on whether to adopt the platform. The rules and those results will be included in Tuesday night's program.Among the rules is extending for another four years an overhaul of the nominating process that limits the power of superdelegates, keeping them from a vote on a first presidential nomination ballot if it is contested. Approving the extension now spares a new party chairman or Biden, if he's the incumbent, from having to litigate the issue again with the Bernie Sanders wing of the party.While Joe Biden and the Democrats try to use the week of prime-time to build enthusiasm, Trump isn't going to cede the spotlight. The Republican president has plans for travel and political events to counter his rival's convention. On Tuesday, Trump will travel near the U.S.-Mexico border to Yuma, Arizona, to give a speech advertised to be about Biden's "failures on Immigration and Border Security." He's also including some presidential business in his day, visiting Iowa in the aftermath of an unusual wind storm known as a derecho that hit there last week.The program runs from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern time. The DNC's official livestream is available online and via its social media channels. CNN, C-SPAN, MSNBC and PBS will air the full two hours, while ABC, CBS, Fox News Channel and NBC will air the final hour, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. The convention is also available to watch on Twitch, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.Call to OrderThe Honorable Tom BarrettMayor of Milwaukee, WisconsinCredentials Committee ReportJames Roosevelt Jr.Co-Chair of the Credentials CommitteeLorraine MillerCo-Chair of the Credentials CommitteeRules Committee ReportThe Honorable Barney FrankCo-Chair of the Credentials CommitteeMaria CardonaCo-Chair of the Credentials CommitteePlatform Committee ReportJulie Chavez RodriguezCo-Chair of the Credentials CommitteeDennis McDonoughCo-Chair of the Credentials CommitteeKeynote Address: "We Step Up to Lead"Young and diverse elected leaders will offer different ideas and different perspectives during the keynote address, but everyone will speak to the future we're building together-and why we need Joe Biden's leadership right now.Full list of participants here.IntroductionTracee Ellis RossAmerican actressRemarksSally YatesFormer Acting Attorney General of the United StatesRemarksThe Honorable Charles SchumerMinority Leader of the United States SenateRemarksCaroline KennedyFormer U.S. Ambassador, daughter of President John F. KennedyJack SchlossbergGrandson of President John F. KennedyRemarksThe Honorable Jimmy Carter39th President of the United StatesRosalynn CarterFormer First Lady of the United StatesRemarksThe Honorable Bill Clinton42nd President of the United StatesIntroductionTom PerezChairman of the Democratic National CommitteeNominating Speeches for The Honorable Bernie SandersBob KingFormer President of the United Auto WorkersThe Honorable Alexandria Ocasio-CortezMember of the U.S. House of Representatives, New YorkNominating Speeches for The Honorable Joe BidenThe Honorable Chris CoonsUnited States Senator, DelawareThe Honorable Lisa Blunt RochesterMember of the U.S. House of Representatives, DelawareRoll Call Across AmericaThe Biden Plan: HealthcareWe share Joe Biden's plan to strengthen the Affordable Care Act, protect those with preexisting conditions, and expand access to every American - because for Joe Biden and his family, this is personal.A More Perfect Union: A Conversation on HealthcareJoe Biden listens to, and engages with, everyday Americans on what the Affordable Care Act means to them, to their health, and to their loved ones - and they all stress why we can't stop working to expand access and bring costs down, especially during this pandemic.RemarksAdy BarkanProgressive activistRemarksThe Honorable John KerryFormer United States Secretary of StateFormer United States Senator, Massachusetts2004 Democratic Nominee for PresidentThe Biden Plan: National SecurityNational Security leaders who have served Democratic and Republican Presidents make the case for Joe Biden's steady, experienced leadership."Teacher"The story of Dr. Biden's life, her career, and her relationship with Joe Biden, family, and staff.RemarksDr. Jill BidenFormer Second Lady of the United StatesPerformanceJohn LegendAmerican singer-songwriter