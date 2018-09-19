POLITICS

Ivanka Trump to tour Johnson Space Center on Thursday

Ivanka Trump will visit Johnson Space Center, where she will speak with crew members on board the International Space Station.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ivanka Trump will be in Houston Thursday to tour the Johnson Space Center.

She plans to stop in Mission Control, where she'll talk with crew members on the International Space Station.

Trump will also get a close-up look at the new Orion spacecraft that will take astronauts to the moon, Mars and beyond.

A meeting with local high school students who are working with NASA engineers to build a robot for the FIRST Robotics Competition will round out her trip.

Expect extra security to surround the space center during the visit.
