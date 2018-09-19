POLITICS

Ivanka Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz to tour Johnson Space Center on Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Ivanka Trump will visit Johnson Space Center, where she will speak with crew members on board the International Space Station.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Sen. Ted Cruz is set to join presidential adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump when she tours the Johnson Space Center in Houston on Thursday.

She plans to visit Mission Control, where she'll talk with crew members on the International Space Station.

Trump will also get a close-up look at the new Orion spacecraft that will take astronauts to the moon, Mars and beyond.

The pair will be led in their tour by NASA administrator Jim Birdenstein.

A meeting with local high school students who are working with NASA engineers to build a robot for the FIRST Robotics Competition will round out their trip.

Expect extra security to surround the space center during the visit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnasajohnson space centerivanka trumpHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
SUBMIT QUESTIONS for Cruz, O'Rourke debate on Sept. 30
New poll shows O'Rourke leading Cruz by 2 points in Senate race
Cruz: 'BBQ will be illegal' if Beto O'Rourke wins
POLL: Cruz holds 9-point lead over Beto in Senate race
More Politics
Top Stories
DEA plane with 3 people inside crashes into 2 cars
Mangled truck on 3 wheels keeps going to disbelief of drivers
'Black Panther' director joins LeBron James on 'Space Jam 2'
Deshaun Watson wishes for peace after superintendent's racist post
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania judge's office
New search in case of Conroe priest accused of molestation
HPD swarms Galleria after display cases smashed inside Macy's
Woman covered head-to-toe to prevent mosquito bites
Show More
911 calls couldn't get help in time to save shark victim
3D-printed gun firm owner accused of paying for underage sex
Mom and 2 young daughters shot at while sitting inside truck
'We need answers' Family desperate to find Spring veteran's killer
4 hurt during shooting at software company in Wisconsin
More News