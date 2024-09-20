Israel carries out 'targeted strike' on high-ranking Hezbollah figure in Beirut, sources say

About 120 rockets were fired toward Israel by midday on Friday, the IDF said.

BERUIT -- Israel said it launched a "targeted strike" in Beirut on Friday as tensions continue to rise between Israel and Hezbollah.

The target of the strike in southern Beirut was Ibrahim Aqil, according to two Israeli sources. They could not say specifically whether he was killed or injured, though at least three people died in the strike, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

Aqil, also known as Tahsin, serves on Hezbollah's highest military body and was a principal member of Islamic Jihad Organization, which claimed responsibility for the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut that killed 63 people, according to the U.S. Department of State.

In 2023, the U.S. announced an award of up to $7 million for any information leading to the "identification, location, arrest, and/or conviction of Hizballah key leader Ibrahim Aqil," according to the U.S. Award for Justice program. Aqil also directed the taking of American and German hostages in Lebanon and held them there in the 1980s.

The IDF also said in a statement it struck a terrorist in Kfarkela, but did not say who was targeted or whether the individual was killed, saying in a statement, "Earlier today, IDF soldiers identified a Hezbollah terrorist entering a terrorist infrastructure site used by Hezbollah in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon. Swiftly, the IAF struck the site from which the terrorist was operating."

The targeted strike came in response to scores of rockets launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel on Friday. The IDF said it also struck Hezbollah targets in several other cities in southern Lebanon.

About 120 rockets were fired toward Israel by midday on Friday, the Israel Defense Forces told ABC News. Israel on Thursday struck more than 100 Hezbollah targets within Lebanon, the military said.

Officials with the U.S. and other international leaders urged Hezbollah and Israel to seek diplomatic paths to de-escalate the conflict.

U.S. officials have this week privately urged their Israeli counterparts to find a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday. He added that U.S. was committed to the defense of Israel from all terrorist organizations, including Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies.

"We will continue to stand by Israel's right to defend itself," Miller said during a press briefing Thursday. "But we don't want to see any party escalate this conflict, period."

Miller and other U.S. officials joined a chorus of international officials who were also asking Israel and Hezbollah to step back from a conflict that's at risk of spreading and increasing in intensity. Israel and Hezbollah have for most of the last 11 months fired a near-daily volley of projectiles across the border.

Those strikes appeared on Thursday to take on a new urgency, as Israel launched a series of strikes on Hezbollah targets within Lebanon. The strikes were among the largest in almost a year. And they followed an attack with explosives hidden in pagers and walkie-talkies in both Lebanon and Syria, a deadly surprise attack that Israel was behind, according to a source.

A spokesperson for the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon told Reuters on Friday the agency was also calling for de-escalation after seeing this week "a heavy intensification of the hostilities across the Blue Line," a reference to the border between Israel and Lebanon.

European leaders had on Thursday made similar pleas. French President Emmanuel Macron and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy both called for de-escalation in the Middle East in separate public statements.

Macron posted a message in French on social media addressing the Lebanese people, saying they cannot live in fear of an imminent war and conflict must be avoided.

Lammy said he met with his American, French, German and Italian counterparts Thursday and all four of them agreed that "we want to see a negotiated political settlement" between Israel and the Lebanon-based militant group.

"We are all very, very clear that we want to see a negotiated political settlement so that Israelis can return to their homes in northern Israel and indeed, Lebanese can return to their homes," Lammy told reporters Thursday.

He added, "And that's why tonight I'm calling for an immediate cease-fire from both sides so that we can get to that settlement, that political settlement that's required

ABC News' Jordana Miller, Dana Savir and Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.