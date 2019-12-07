Iran frees Princeton grad student for US-held scientist

TEHRAN, Iran -- The U.S. and Iran has conducted a prisoner exchange.The trade Saturday involves detained Princeton graduate student Xiyue Wang and Iranian scientist Massoud Soleimani.President Trump acknowledged Wang was free in a statement from the White House, saying he "is returning to the United States."Iran has detained dual Iranian nationals and those with Western ties in the past to be used as bargaining chips, amid heightened tensions over its collapsing nuclear deal with world powers and sanctions.