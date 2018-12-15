Secretary of the Interior @RyanZinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years. Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

President Donald Trump says Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (ZIN'-kee), who's facing federal investigations into his travel, political activity and potential conflicts of interest, will leave the administration at year's end.Trump tweets that Zinke "accomplished much during his tenure" and that a replacement would be announced next week. The Cabinet post requires Senate confirmation.Zinke, a former Republican congressman from Montana, is leaving weeks before Democrats take control of the House, a shift in power that promised to intensify probes into his conduct.Zinke played a leading part in Trump's efforts to roll back environmental regulations and promote domestic energy development.His departure comes amid a staff shake-up as Trump heads into his third year in office. The president on Friday named budget director Mick Mulvaney as chief of staff