In less than two weeks, Harris County will swear in its new judge.Because of this, Lina Hildago says she wanted to meet with leaders, run through an emergency and ask where improvements could be made."I wanted to make sure that we went through the process, so I knew exactly where I needed to go," Hildago said.Since the election, Hildago told ABC13 that she met with public and private sector leaders, and started hiring her staff."The truth is, folks are eager to come and be a part of this," Hildago said.The new county judge stunned voters when she beat Harris County Judge Ed Emmett with no political experience.Hildago says her priorities are communication and transparency, which she is already implementing by showing the community how she's getting prepared.The hour-long meeting, filled with various county leaders, focused on the emergency operations because that's her top priority."I'm learning," Hildago said. "I'm surrounding myself with people that will help me make the best decisions. I can't say my philosophy is to evacuate in this way or the other way."The 27-year-old does not have much more time to get ready. She will be sworn in as the new county judge on Jan. 1.