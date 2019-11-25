Politics

'I served my time': City Council candidate at center of legal battle says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Controversy is now surrounding the race for Houston city council District B.

On Saturday, a community rally was held in support of candidate Cynthia Bailey.

Bailey finished in second place on the Nov. 5 election which qualified her for a runoff.

But the race was taken off the ballot after a legal dispute began regarding Bailey's eligibility.

Back in 2007, she was convicted for theft and served 18 months out of a 10 year sentence before getting out on probation.

Community leaders, including the incumbent Councilman Jerry Davis, are supporting Bailey's run.

Renee Jefferson-Smith, who finished less than 200 votes behind Bailey, filed two lawsuits seeking to declare Bailey ineligible.
