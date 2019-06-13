'I Didn't Reproduce Day' proposed for childless couples

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Washington (KTRK) -- A city councilman in Washington has proposed a holiday to celebrate people who don't procreate.Councilman Ron Peltier asked his fellow council members to support a proclamation he wrote, which designated the third Sunday in June as "I Didn't Reproduce Day."Peltier wrote that those who defer or abstain from procreation make a special contribution to humanity and to our biosphere.He said that each deferred human birth prevents 900 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere."Increasing population is the main driver behind climate change. Climate change is probably the biggest challenge and threat we face right now to the future of human beings on the planet," Peltier said.Peltier later said the proposed date for "I Didn't Reproduce Day" coinciding with Father's Day was unintentional."I think it's very insensitive. Some people aren't able to, some people make a choice not to. But that doesn't mean they're happy with the choice. It's not a day, and it's not something to celebrate," city councilwoman Sarah Blossom said.Peltier did not get much support from fellow council members and the proclamation did not move forward.