GEORGE H.W. BUSH

Hundreds expected for invite-only welcome back for Bush family

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet some of the greeters who will be at Ellington Field to meet President George H.W. Bush when he arrives in Houston for the last time.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The body of President George H.W. Bush is expected back in Texas on Wednesday. When his casket and the Bush family return to Houston, we've learned more than 300 people will be there to greet them at Ellington Field.

Students from the George and Barbara Bush Center for Scholars and Leaders at Houston Christian School will be among those in attendance.

"I feel super honored to be given this chance," said senior Autumn Nicholas. "Mr. Bush was a very impressive man."

Medical staff from Houston Methodist Hospital also will be there, including nurse Cassandra Frankiewicz. She helped care for the former president over the years. She's happy to have received an invitation.

"I feel extremely honored to help remember his legacy," said Frankiewicz. "They (George H.W. and Barbara Bush) made you want to be a better person."

Follow Steve Campion on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushfuneralHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
Road closures planned near St. Martin's Episcopal Church
How to pay respects to Pres. George H.W. Bush in Houston
Putting final touches on Pres. George HW Bush's resting place
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral plans, life and legacy
More george h.w. bush
POLITICS
Special counsel recommends no jail time for Michael Flynn
How to pay respects to Pres. George H.W. Bush in Houston
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Sports icons pay respect to Pres. George HW Bush at Capitol
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Putting final touches on Pres. George HW Bush's resting place
World leaders to attend national funeral for George HW Bush
Family of Pres. George HW Bush greet mourners in Capitol Rotunda
Road closures planned near St. Martin's Episcopal Church
UH to close for National Day of Mourning for George HW Bush
How to pay respects to Pres. George H.W. Bush in Houston
Bob Dole lifted to his feet to salute Pres. Bush's casket
Show More
Sports icons pay respect to Pres. George HW Bush at Capitol
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' escorted into the Capitol Rotunda
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Bush 41 reflects on becoming president in intimate video diary
Pres. George HW Bush reminisces on signing Disabilities Act
More News