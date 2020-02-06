2020 presidential election

How, when to watch the next February Democratic presidential debate live stream

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Seven Democratic candidates will gather at Saint Anselm College on Friday, Feb. 7, for the New Hampshire debate hosted by ABC, Apple News and WMUR-TV. The debate will come just days before New Hampshire's primary election.

In order to qualify, candidates needed to meet polling and fundraising thresholds. As of Feb. 6, the following candidates have qualified for the debate:

  • Joe Biden
  • Bernie Sanders
  • Elizabeth Warren
  • Pete Buttigieg
  • Amy Klobuchar
  • Andrew Yang
  • Tom Steyer


ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis and WMUR's Adam Sexto and Monica Hernandez will moderate the three-hour debate, which will begin at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT.

The debate will be televised nationally on ABC. You can watch a live stream of the debate on this station's website, on ABC News Live, on Apple News or on ABC News apps for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and other platforms. ABC News Live will also present pre-show coverage beginning an hour before the debate.



Following the ABC debate, there will be two additional Democratic debates in February -- an NBC/MSNBC/Nevada Independent debate on Feb. 19 and a CBS/Congressional Black Caucus debate on Feb. 25.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew hampshireprimary electionpresidential racedebatejoe bidenelectionu.s. & world2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Iowa Caucus 2020: What happened and what's next
Full Iowa Caucus results still not in; Buttigieg, Sanders lead in partial results
VIDEO: Iowa voter pulls support for Buttigieg after learning he's gay
Bloomberg appealing to black voters in Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver charged in fiery crash that killed 3 family members
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
Take a sneak peek inside the new METRO rapid transit buses
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor reported in critical condition in China
Lizzo's RodeoHouston show sells out
It'll be cold with plenty of sunshine
Aldine ISD senior makes history with grand champion steer
Show More
NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth
Girl who was homeless going to college with NFL QBs' help
6-year-old told he can't wear earrings at school, mom says
Get ready for some of the highest ramps Houston has ever seen
Girl fighting rare disease gets surprise ahead of surgery
More TOP STORIES News