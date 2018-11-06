Houston's Prop. A billed as an improvement to drainage

The city's ballot propositions were especially politicized this year, often pitting the mayor against other groups.The first, Proposition A, will continue the Rebuild Houston program. That includes a small drainage fee added to residents' water bills.The program started under Mayor Bill White in 2010. It was continued under Mayor Annise Parker, and now Mayor Sylvester Turner hopes to continue it as well.A court forced it back on the ballot this year, because of a flaw in the language of the original ballot.The program has its critics. It is billed as an improvement to drainage, but also sends funds to unrelated programs.Still, Prop. A has support from both the mayor and County Judge Ed Emmett, who say Harvey shows we can't afford to shift these drainage funds.