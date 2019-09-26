ABC13 and Univision 45 present Houston's first live mayoral debate

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians will have the opportunity to see and hear five mayoral candidates during a debate on Wednesday night.ABC13 will co-host the mayoral debate in partnership with Univision 45. ABC13's Chauncy Glover and Univision 45's Claudia Ramos will moderate the debate."We are thrilled about the opportunity to give Houstonians a chance to hear from these mayoral candidates," President and General Manager of ABC13 Wendy Granato said. "Partnering with Univision is a win-win for our diverse audiences, who will be able to watch the debate on the platform of their choice."The invitation-only debate will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the Hobby Center located at 800 Bagby.The debate will be streamed exclusively on abc13.com and univision45.com at 7 p.m. ABC13 will also televise the debate on the same night at 10:35 p.m."We are excited to give our audience access to Houston's major mayoral candidates, allowing them to hear directly from the candidates about the policies that will have a crucial impact on their lives and communities," said Martha Kattan, VP of Content, Univision Houston. "Together with ABC13, we will be empowering Latinos in Houston to be more informed and empowered before they cast their ballot in November."The Houston mayoral candidates include Dwight Boykins, Tony Buzbee, Bill King, Sue Lovell and Sylvester Turner.