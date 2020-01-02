Here's how you can watch Mayor Turner's swearing in to second term

The inauguration will be held at Wortham Theater at 9:30 a.m.
Along with Mayor Turner, the city controller and 16 other city council members will be sworn in.
Shortly after his defeat over Tony Buzbee, Turner took to Twitter to thank his followers.
"Thank You! I could not be more grateful to this city and all of its people for allowing me to serve you as mayor," the post read.
December 15, 2019
Thursday's inauguration will be streamed and you can watch it live on ABC13.com.
