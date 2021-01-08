House Democrats consider mid-next week for possible vote on Trump's 2nd impeachment, sources say

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her leadership team ran through their options Thursday night and the overwhelming sentiment was impeachment was the way forward, according to multiple sources. While there were some dissenters concerned that the move could be perceived as an overreach and turn off Trump supporters in their districts, the view among most top Democrats -- including Pelosi -- is that Trump should be held accountable for his actions.
This process is not going to be anything like 2019. This would be fast: No investigations and no weeks-long hearings. The most likely scenario is that a member brings a privileged resolution to the House floor and offers it during session.
This requires Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, to bring members back, which folks expect to be announced sometime after the 12 p.m. ET caucus call. Once they do, it kicks off the process for a vote in a matter of days. A simple majority is enough to impeach the President. If they do this, it would make Trump the first president to be impeached twice.
That would not mean he would be removed from office, which would require the Senate to vote to do so.
What to watch
This is moving fast. Members weren't in this place two days ago. The events of Wednesday, the images that have played across television screens, the accounts of what happened throughout the Capitol complex and the President's approach to all of it before and after have all culminated in members feeling like something has to happen now. Pelosi said it Thursday at her presser, members have been texting her nonstop "impeach, impeach."
Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, the assistant House Speaker, told CNN's John Berman on "New Day" on Friday that they could bring articles of impeachment to the floor as "early as mid-next week." She later tweeted that Democrats were "actively working" to find the quickest timeline for a vote.
This isn't just Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and liberals asking for impeachment. Notable Thursday were comments from Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a moderate from Michigan who didn't vote for Pelosi e for Pelosi for speaker less than a week ago and was pushing for invoking the 25th amendment. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia also released a statement pushing for the 25th Amendment, but then saying "if the Vice President fails to act, it will become necessary for every member of Congress bound by our Constitutional oaths to take further action. If we refuse to respond to a U.S. President inciting an uprising against our democracy, we risk losing it forever."
Sixty-two Democrats have signed onto a letter to Pelosi calling on House leaders to immediately reconvene the House of Representatives to "reckon with the assault on our democracy" that took place on Wednesday.
What would happen in the Senate
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not spoken on this. But given that the House would likely pass this with just days left in Trump's Presidency, it's likely McConnell would just run out the clock.
The GOP is frustrated, exasperated by Trump at this point. CNN reported that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had a yelling match Wednesday with Trump as rioters were overrunning the Capitol Building. But, McConnell likes to avoid intra-party fights and forcing members to take a vote on impeachment when there are only days left of Trump's presidency wouldn't be a good way to keep his members united.
Read the full letter below:
"Dear Speaker Pelosi, Majority Leader Hoyer, and Majority Whip Clyburn:
We write to ask respectfully that the House reconvene immediately to reckon with the assault on our democracy that we experienced on January 6th.
That assault is not over. The insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol, while conducting similar well telegraphed actions across the country, have made clear that they feel emboldened by yesterday's shameful events. President Trump continues to spread the lies that inspired the attackers, and said after the assault that this is "only the beginning."
While we should take pride in finishing the work of certifying the presidential election and demonstrating to the world that Congress cannot be intimidated, this is not enough. We should show the American people that Congress is continuing to meet its responsibilities in the face of extraordinary threats, including by strengthening our nation's defenses against these threats and by holding accountable those who enable them. Therefore, we are requesting that the House of Representatives immediately reconvene at such time that the Sergeant at Arms deems the Capitol Complex safe for members and staff.
There is much that Congress could do when we reconvene.
We could consider measures already pending that are highly relevant to the present crisis, for example Representative Wasserman Schultz's resolution to censure a member of the House for inciting violence, and a resolution sponsored by Representatives Malinowski and Phillips that would ask the House to affirm that Members elected from the so called "contested" states were freely and fairly elected.
We could take up the question of whether President Trump should be censured or impeached for encouraging a violent attack on the United States Congress, as well as Representative Raskin's proposal that Congress appoint a body, as provided by the 25th Amendment, to determine whether the President is fit to discharge the powers and duties of his office.
We could consider the establishment of a Select Committee on Violent Domestic Extremism, to address the full implications of a threat to our safety and democracy that has not been taken seriously enough, and how to fight it through better law enforcement, pressure on or regulation of social media, and international cooperation. We can pass again legislation on domestic terrorism that moved through the House in the 116th Congress, and which now has a chance to move through the Senate - for example H.R. 3106, the Domestic and International Terrorism DATA Act; H.R. 4192, the Confronting the Threat of Domestic Terrorism Act; H.R. 5602, the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act; and H.R. 3545, the National Opposition to Hate, Assault, and Threats to Equality (NO HATE) Act.
We recognize that many members and staff experienced traumatic events yesterday, and may not wish to be in the Capitol. The remote voting procedures that are once again in place are available for all who choose to use them, and of course staff may work remotely as well.
Meanwhile, we can and should demonstrate continuity of government at a moment when the President is incapable of leading and the executive branch is in total disarray. We are the only branch of government that is capable of governing this country and led by sane and competent people. Going home and staying home until the eve of President Biden's inauguration should not be an option.
Sincerely,
Tom Malinowski (NJ), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL), Dean Phillips (MN), David N. Cicilline (RI), Elissa Slotkin (MI), Jamie Raskin (MD), Jahana Hayes (CT), Terri A. Sewell (AL), Mark Pocan (WI), Lloyd Doggett (TX), Dwight Evans (PA), Sean Casten (IL), Ro Khanna (CA), Elaine G. Luria (VA), Sara Jacobs (CA), Angie Craig (MN), Al Green (TX), Donald S. Beyer, Jr (VA), Nikema Williams (GA), Jerry McNerney (CA), Daniel T. Kildee (MI), Madeleine Dean (PA), Albio Sires (NJ), Bill Foster (IL), Henry C. "Hank" Johnson, Jr. (GA), Colin Z. Allred (TX), Jason Crow (CO), Nanette Diaz Barragán (CA), Janice D. Schakowsky (IL), Peter A. DeFazio (OR), Sheila Jackson Lee (TX), Mark Takano (CA), Diana DeGette (CO), Mark DeSaulnier (CA), Darren Soto (FL), Ted Deutch (FL), Ann McLane Kuster (NH), Charlie Crist (FL), Steve Cohen (TN), Veronica Escobar (TX), Grace Meng (NY), Marilyn Strickland (WA), Jennifer Wexton (VA), Brad Sherman (CA), Earl Blumenauer (OR), Ted Lieu (CA), Pramila Jayapal (WA), John Garamendi (CA), Jared Huffman (CA), Andy Kim (NJ), Tim Ryan (OH), Seth Moulton (MA), Adriano Espaillat (NY), Gerald E. Connolly (VA), Donald M. Payne, Jr. (NJ), Henry Cuellar (TX), Sanford Bishop (GA), Chellie Pingree (ME), Paul D. Tonko (NY), Chrissy Houlahan (PA), Abigail D. Spanberger (VA), Jesús G. "Chuy" García (IL)"
