Politics

HHS Secretary Alex Azar submits letter of resignation, cites US Capitol riot as reason

WASHINGTON DC -- President Donald Trump has lost another member of his cabinet with just a few days remaining in his term.

Health And Human Services Secretary Alex Azar cited the riot at the U.S. Capitol as a reason for his resignation letter.

He outlined the department's accomplishments.

The HHS secretary also said the actions and rhetoric over the past week has threatened to tarnish the administration's legacy.

Azar will stay in his role until President-elect Joe Biden's team takes over next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
West Texas dust blows into Houston thanks to gusty winds
2 brothers missing from SW Houston
Amber Alert issued for Houston 3-month-old baby
Beautiful but chilly start to the weekend
Tax filing season delayed until February: IRS
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $850M
Trump administration carries out 13th, final federal execution
Show More
Joshua Lollar of Spring, Texas charged in US Capitol riot
Texas Capitol temporarily closed as precaution
2K slots added to NRG drive-thru vaccine clinic now full
Houston Congresswoman gives insight into Impeachment preparation
Hospitals are recruiting more nurses as COVID-19 cases increase
More TOP STORIES News