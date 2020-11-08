Here's what a democratic president will look like for Texans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're asking yourself how a Joe Biden presidency would impact Texas, ABC13 spoke with two local political strategists for their take on the election and their thoughts about the potential impact on both Texans and the political landscape."Texas Republicans will flourish in a Biden-Harris administration if that's where we're headed," said Jessica Colon, a Republican strategist. "Their tax policy hampers Texas families. Their energy industry policy is dangerous for Texas."Democrat strategist Mustafa Tameez has a different opinion."Texas Republicans have had a good run," he said. "But that run, the margins are being diminished every election cycle. So, they can walk away from this feeling like they won again or they can take a lesson from it and say the margins are thinner than they have ever been."President Donald Trump won Texas by 6% in record turnout, which is 3% less than his win over Hillary Clinton in 2016.Tameez believes it's time to put the election behind us as Texans and Americans and begin the business of governing again."It's an important day, and you're seeing a lot of people celebrating in the streets. It's been a long four years for them," Tameez said. "Four years ago when Trump got elected there were others celebrating. It's just part of the political process. It's a monumental and important time in our country to come together. Elections are important, but governance is more important. There is important work to be done."Colon thinks it's too early to call the race, and says it's officially not over yet."The President has every right to make sure that every legal vote is counted, and he intends to bring forward litigation on Monday in the court system, the judicial system," Colong said. "If there is indeed election fraud, it will be brought forward in the courts this coming week and those results will prove themselves out. Certification is indeed the final process of declaring a winner, and that time does come typically within 10 to 14 business days after any election depending upon the state's law. This is indeed precious time and this is something the President has a right to. The news media has called this race for Vice President Biden and senator Harris, but the President has a right to this litigation that he is pursuing. "