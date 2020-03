Here's how you can score a free ride to the polls in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're worried about not having a ride to the polls this year, there are plenty of options to get you there.METRO is offering free round-trip services on Election Day, March 3. Services run from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The complimentary trips are provided by METRORail, buses, and METROLift.You'll need to let your bus driver know that you're headed to or returning from the polls when you board.The company is offering free and discounted rides to those in need.The discounts will be available through the company's partners like the League of Women Voters, the National Federation of the Blind, Student Veterans of America, the National Urban League, and Voto Latino Foundation.