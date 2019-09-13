debate

"Hell, yes we are going to take your AR-15:" O'Rourke

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke said Thursday he proposes taking away weapons designed to kill people on a battlefield.

The comments came in response to a question during the Houston Democratic debate about gun control.



"Hell, yes we are going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We're not going to allow them to be used against our fellow Americans anymore."

RELATED: El Paso shooting: Community mourns 22 dead in Walmart shooting, including 8 citizens of Mexico

Earlier in the debate, the former Texas congressman claimed the perpetrator of last month's mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso was inspired by President Donald Trump.

RELATED: O'Rourke claims Trump inspired El Paso gunman at Democratic debate

FACT CHECK: What's true, what's false in the Houston debate

WHAT TO KNOW: HOUSTON DEMOCRATIC DEBATE
