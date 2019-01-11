POLITICS

Harvey funds for border wall proposal gets lawmaker reaction

"The Department of Defense is reviewing available authorities and mechanisms to identify options to enable border carrier construction."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Even as the Houston region continues a prolonged recovery in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, a report suggested that federal money earmarked for disaster recovery could be used to help build a border wall.

President Trump, faced with a stalemate on getting congressional approval for his border wall, has been considering using an emergency declaration to circumvent the process.

A statement today from the U.S. Army Office of Public Affairs read, "The Department of Defense is reviewing available authorities and mechanisms to identify options to enable border carrier construction. As there has not been a declaration made, it would be inappropriate to comment further on those efforts."

The Army Corps of Engineers has millions earmarked for flood recovery along major Houston bayous, including Brays, Buffalo, White Oak, Hunting, and Clear Creek, and nearly $4 billion for the coastal spine project that extends from Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay.

Senator John Cornyn said on Friday the Texas delegation opposes any diversion of flood recovery resources.

Harris County Commissioner Steve Radack, whose west side precinct was heavily damaged when the Addicks and Barker dams were breached during Harvey, said the money is vital for the county's flood improvement work.

"We need the money. We have $2 billion from the bond election, but we need to parlay that money and we need state and federal money," he said.

