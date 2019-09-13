2020 presidential election

Kamala Harris to Pres. Donald Trump: 'Here's what you don't get'

HOUSTON -- The third Democratic presidential debate started with a bang as Senator Kamala Harris had a few words for President Donald Trump.

In her first remarks during the debate, Harris took the time to directly address the president. She said he has spent "the last two and a half years full-time trying to sew hate and division among us."

Harris said she believes that what the president doesn't get is that the "American people are so much better than this. And we know that the vast majority of us have so much more in common than what separates us..."

Harris said what she has planned if elected will unite people and focus on common issues

"And I plan on focusing on our common issues, common hopes and desires and in that way, unifying our country, winning this election and turning the page for America," she said. "And now, President Trump, you can go back to watching Fox News."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpkamala harrisdebate2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
O'Rourke claims Trump inspired El Paso gunman at debate
Democratic Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Andrew Yang wants to give you $1,000 a month
How to watch live stream of next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: ABC News Democratic debate in Houston
Democratic Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
'Trump is underwater in Texas,' DNC chair warns
O'Rourke claims Trump inspired El Paso gunman at debate
Greenpeace protesters arrested at Fred Hartman Bridge
Andrew Yang wants to give you $1,000 a month
Bernie Sanders says he'll win Texas
Show More
Trump says which Dem candidates he think will 'take it to the end'
Protests from both sides occur at TSU with Democratic debate
Third Ward residents okay with road closures ahead of debate
What's next for the Democratic hopefuls after Houston?
'Property Brothers' gift library to Pasadena elementary school
More TOP STORIES News