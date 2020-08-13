Harris County civil judge accused of shooting at husband's girlfriend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County civil judge, who is currently suspended, is accused of shooting at her husband's girlfriend during an argument.Judge Alexandra Smoots-Thomas, who served on the bench of the 164th Civil District Court for 10 years before her suspension last year, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.Houston police said the incident happened at the victim's home in the 14000 block of Jewel Meadow Drive on Monday. Investigators said Smoots-Thomas was in the woman's driveway honking and causing a disturbance.When the woman came out of the home, she and Smoots-Thomas got into an argument, according to police. That's when Smoots-Thomas allegedly fired a gun at the woman.Her attorney, Kent Schaffer, told ABC13 the woman involved in the incident is the girlfriend of Smoot-Thomas' husband.Schaffer said Smoots-Thomas was arrested Wednesday morning. She's being held on a $10,000This is not her first incident with authorities. Just last year, she was charged with using campaign funds on jewelry, luxury items, her mortgage and more. She even announced she was still running for re-election in 2020.She was charged with 10 counts of wire fraud, with prosecutors alleging she diverted campaign funds for non-campaign expenses. She pleaded not guilty.Prosecutors claim she used $25,000 in campaign funds to pay for items like a luxury handbag, a $700 ring, her children's school tuition, and her mortgage.Smoots-Thomas was indicted last year by a grand jury. At the time, Schaffer said the investigation began when FBI agents informed her that an anonymous complaint of bribery had been brought to their attention.