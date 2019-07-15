Gun control tied to fewer child deaths: Study

Gun deaths in the U.S. are at an all-time high, but a new study said that in states with stricter laws, fewer American children die by firearms.The study looked at deaths between 2011 and 2015, comparing gun laws state-by-state.Researchers said states with universal background checks had a death rate of nearly four children per every 100,000 kids.In states without those kind of laws, the child death rate was nearly six per 100,000 children.The study was published Monday in the Journal of Pediatrics.Nearly 40,000 people in the country died by guns in 2018. The highest number of gun deaths in decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control.