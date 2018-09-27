BRETT KAVANAUGH

Lindsey Graham: Democrats' treatment of Brett Kavanaugh 'most despicable thing'

EMBED </>More Videos

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says the Democrats' treatment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is the "most despicable thing" he has seen in politics.

WASHINGTON --
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said the Democrats' treatment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is the "most despicable thing" he has seen in politics.

Graham said Thursday that Democrats sat on allegations against Kavanaugh and then sprung them on the nominee at the last minute in a desperate attempt to prevent his confirmation.

The South Carolina senator said Democrats want to "destroy" Kavanaugh's life and hold the seat open in the hope of winning the White House in 2020.

Graham said a vote against Kavanaugh would "legitimize the most despicable thing I have ever seen in politics." He also called the Democrats' tactics "the most unethical sham."

Graham supported Republicans' ultimately successful efforts to block action on President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nomination of Judge Merrick Garland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbrett kavanaughu.s. & worldsupreme courtu.s. supreme courtwashington d.c.christine blasey fordsenate
BRETT KAVANAUGH
Alyssa Milano at Kavanaugh hearing: 'Women are standing together'
Kavanaugh accuser testifies she feared she might be killed
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle' yearbook reference
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
Alyssa Milano at Kavanaugh hearing: 'Women are standing together'
Kavanaugh accuser testifies she feared she might be killed
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
No White House run for Beto if he's elected to senate
Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle' yearbook reference
More Politics
Top Stories
Kavanaugh accuser testifies she feared she might be killed
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Read Brett Kavanaugh's statement to Senate Judiciary Committee
Alyssa Milano at Kavanaugh hearing: 'Women are standing together'
HISD parents raise concerns about overcrowded school buses
Houston Dynamo go bald and bold for a great cause
Astros' Charlie Morton and wife welcome their 4th child
2nd Texas inmate set for execution this week wants it halted
Show More
No White House run for Beto if he's elected to senate
EXCLUSIVE: Teen accused of killing parents says 'I'm innocent'
Crews discover body believed to be missing 6-year-old
Astros players to girl scolded at game: 'Keep cheering'
Woman wrongly accused of scolding girl at Astros game
More News