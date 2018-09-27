Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said the Democrats' treatment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is the "most despicable thing" he has seen in politics.Graham said Thursday that Democrats sat on allegations against Kavanaugh and then sprung them on the nominee at the last minute in a desperate attempt to prevent his confirmation.The South Carolina senator said Democrats want to "destroy" Kavanaugh's life and hold the seat open in the hope of winning the White House in 2020.Graham said a vote against Kavanaugh would "legitimize the most despicable thing I have ever seen in politics." He also called the Democrats' tactics "the most unethical sham."Graham supported Republicans' ultimately successful efforts to block action on President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nomination of Judge Merrick Garland.