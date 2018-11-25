POLITICS

Government suspends California's border as migrants march toward US border in show of force

EMBED </>More Videos

Several hundred Central American migrants on Sunday pushed past a blockade of Mexican police standing guard near the international border crossing between Tijuana and California. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

TIJUANA, Mexico --
Several hundred Central American migrants on Sunday pushed past a blockade of Mexican police standing guard near the international border crossing between Tijuana and California to pressure the U.S to hear their asylum claims.

Some migrants have been enveloped with tear gas after a few tried to breach the fence separating the two countries. U.S. agents shot the gas, according to an Associated Press reporter on the scene. Children were screaming and coughing in the mayhem.

On the U.S. side of the fence, shoppers streamed in and out of an outlet mall.

The migrants carried hand-painted American and Honduran flags and chanted: "We are not criminals! We are international workers!" The group mostly consisted of men, although some women pushed small children ahead in strollers.



U.S. Border Patrol helicopters flew overhead, while U.S. agents held vigil on foot beyond the wire fence in California. The Border Patrol office in San Diego said via Twitter that pedestrian crossings have been suspended at the San Ysidro port of entry at both the East and West facilities.


Some of the migrants who went forward Sunday called on each other to remain peaceful.

They appeared to easily pass through the Mexican police blockade without using violence.

RELATED: Tijuana declares 'humanitarian crisis,' seeks help from UN
EMBED More News Videos

Art Rascon traveled down to Mexico to give us an inside on the migrant caravan heading north. Here's what he learned while traveling with them.


A second line of Mexican police carrying plastic riot shields stood guard outside a Mexican customs and immigration plaza, where the migrants were headed.

That line of police installed tall steel panels behind them outside the Chaparral crossing on the Mexican side of the border, which completely blocked incoming traffic lanes to Mexico.

Irineo Mujica, who has accompanied the migrants for weeks as part of the aid group Pueblo Sin Fronteras, said the aim of Sunday's march toward the U.S. border was to make the migrants' plight more visible to the governments of Mexico and the U.S.

"We can't have all these people here," Mujica told The Associated Press.

Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastlum on Friday declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city of 1.6 million, which he says is struggling to accommodate the crush of migrants.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmexicoimmigrationimmigration reformu.s. & worldborder wallTijuana
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump says he is thankful for himself this Thanksgiving
Border mayor declares 'humanitarian crisis' over migrants
Trump issues Thanksgiving threat to close US-Mexico border
Lawmaker renews call against Texas Confederate plaque
More Politics
Top Stories
Camp Fire, deadliest in California history, is 100% contained
49ers release Reuben Foster after domestic violence arrest
Woman dies after plastic surgery complications in Mexico
Investigation underway for man shot dead at Chuck-E-Cheese
Texas A&M, LSU play 7 overtimes until Aggies win
FROM SPRING TO WINTER
Pastor says game room found in church building isn't his
Model and actress Kim Porter laid to rest
Show More
20 vehicles involved in massive pile-up crash on I-70
Brawl erupts during high school basketball game
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Westheimer
CRASH CAM: Some of the worst drivers in Texas
Ray Hill, Houston icon and civil rights activist, dies at 78
More News