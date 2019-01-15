POLITICS

Consumer protection services unavailable during government shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history is taking a toll on consumers looking for help.

Tonya Simpson
The longest government shutdown in U.S. history is taking a toll on consumers looking for help.

RELATED: What is a government shutdown? 5 things to know

The Federal Trade Commission, or FTC, offers free credit reports, maintains the "Do Not Call" Registry and helps with identity theft and scams, but since the government shut down some of the FTC's most frequently used services are no longer available.

The National "Do Not Call" registry can cut down the number of unwanted telemarketing calls coming to your phone. The site also allows consumers to report specific phone numbers that may be calling them illegally.

Right now, the website donotcall.gov has a message explaining that because of the government shutdown, those services are not being offered.

The identity theft reporting section of the FTC site is also shut down.

Typically consumers can go to the site to file a report then get the paperwork they need to prove to banks and other businesses that someone stole their identity. The website is also used to create an identity theft recovery plan.

While the main site identitytheft.gov is currently closed, there are brochures and other free resources are still available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdownconsumer concernsWashington DC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick take the oath of office
Mayoral candidates both propose end to "pay for play" contracts
Was Julian Castro 2020 sign inspired by Bud Light can?
Pres. Trump buys fast food to welcome Clemson to White House
More Politics
Top Stories
Deputies searching for gunman after Katy mosque shot at
TSA security checkpoint to stay closed Wednesday at IAH
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
Wet weather forces cancellation of major I-45 closure
Former World Series MVP pitcher arrested in north Texas
Man accused of chasing teen driver before fatal wreck out of jail
Arctic cold front blows into Houston this weekend
Nutcracker Market 'springs' forward with new shopping event
Show More
HPD officer rammed off road by carjacking suspect
Conroe security guard accused of sending nude photo to teens
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
Child in Harris County saves family from house fire
Child strapped into car seat falls out of moving car
More News