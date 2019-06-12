Gov. Abbott signs bill allowing Texas farmers to grow hemp

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill on Monday that will allow farmers in Texas to grow hemp.The bill, which passed both the Texas House and Senate unanimously, will allow Texas farmers to grow hemp as a crop, including procedures for sampling, inspection and testing.Hemp is a strain of the Cannabis sativa plant species that is grown specifically for the industrial uses of its derived products. It contains lower levels of THC than marijuana.The earliest Texas farmers could start growing hemp would be in 2020 after the federal government establishes regulations.