Gov. Abbott is in Houston to address voting integrity despite low instances of fraud last November

Abbott is speaking from the office of State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, this morning.
The event is being streamed live in the video player above. You can also watch it from ABC13 on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."
Despite Texas Republicans retaining control of the state senate and house, not to mention the Texas Congressional delegation remaining in the GOP majority, the party has voiced concerns over the security of ballots cast from this past November.
In the days after the presidential election, Abbott himself spoke of incidents involving dead people voting, though those weren't to a widespread level.
Abbott's State of the State also ordered the GOP majority in the Texas Capitol to prioritize "election integrity" without mentioning there was no evidence of widespread fraud during the 2020 elections.
The governor's event isn't without a scrutiny or protest, however. Ahead of the event, a protest took place earlier Monday by Harris County community leaders who are accusing Abbott and the people behind Senate Bill 7 of voter supression.
According to the protest, SB 7 "will not only wipe out all of the elections innovations that made Harris County a national leader in voter access but also ensure Texas remains the worst in the nation in voter intimidation and suppression."
Organizers eluded to clashes in the run-up to the November election, chiefly in Harris County, that saw drive-thru balloting, drop box voting and other methods instituted in response to the pandemic.
Despite Republican scrutiny over the county's offerings to voters, a first-ever security task force was introduced.
