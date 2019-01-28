POLITICS

Gov. Abbott calls for prayer for injured HPD officers

Horrific attack on five Houston police officers is a "solemn reminder" of law enforcement's sacrifice, governor says. (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Gov. Greg Abbott said the shooting of five Houston police officers Monday highlights the "service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe."

Abbott released the statement late Monday afternoon after the narcotics officers were shot while serving a warrant in southeast Houston.

The governor said he would commit whatever state resources are necessary to Houston police and to Mayor Sylvester Turner's office "to bring swift justice to those involved."

"I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities," Abbott said.

