Gov. Abbott calls for prayer for injured HPD officers

Terrible news coming from Houston. As we await further details, please keep these officers, their families and the HPD in your prayers. https://t.co/zv9cUW6xBZ — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) January 29, 2019

Gov. Greg Abbott said the shooting of five Houston police officers Monday highlights the "service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe."Abbott released the statement late Monday afternoon after the narcotics officers were shot while serving a warrant in southeast Houston.The governor said he would commit whatever state resources are necessary to Houston police and to Mayor Sylvester Turner's office "to bring swift justice to those involved.""I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities," Abbott said.